pakistan
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore in Panama Papers probe

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan appeared before a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team today in relation to a corruption probe.

Talking to the media afterward, Khan said his company is not named in the list of offshore companies in the Panama Papers.

The PTI leader added that he answered all of NAB’s queries and will present whatever documents and records that are required by the anti-corruption body. 

Khan is also facing a probe regarding the Park View Housing Society, which he owns. 

Recently, NAB initiated inquiries against politicians whose names had appeared in the Panama Papers after the Supreme Court, in November last year, sent notices to it and the federal government seeking progress reports on action taken against Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers.

The NAB is also investigating Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and has summoned him in this regard on January 30. 

Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

NAB official says that after collecting all relevant information, the Bureau would summon Moonis and Aleem for recording their statements

PML-Q leaders including former interim prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are already being investigated for allegedly owning assets beyond their declared sources of income.

Advertisement

