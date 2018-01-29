Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Pakistan's T20I decider against New Zealand was swinging like a pendulum. One minute it was the visiting Sarfraz-11 on top, another minute the odds were in favour of the Kiwis.

And then came the moment, the moment which can be best described only through the words of John Keats: “A thing of beauty is a joy forever”.

Third delivery of the sixteenth over.

Full outside leg - a terrific yorker which Ross Taylor couldn’t pick. The ball went between both legs and through to the keeper. Skipper Sarfraz immediately reacted, he threw the ball at the stumps based on his judgment that the batsmen were considering to take a run.

The scene could have ended. The drama could have been over. But it wasn’t. Fortunately, it wasn’t.

Because after that, cricket witnessed a brilliant razor-sharp observation. It won't be an exaggeration to say that what happened next concluded the game for Pakistan, and cemented its position as a top-ranked T20 team.

For Sarfaraz, it was a ball just well delivered. The Kiwis had missed scoring on two consecutive deliveries. The required run rate had mounted. All well, all good. Off to next delivery. 

But. The fast bowler had a different thought.

For him it wasn't just a miss, in fact, he had gotten the danger man with the caught behind. 

He appealed to the umpire, but the decision maker dismissed the appeal.  However, Sarfaraz had confidence in his man, he went with his judgment. A risky review was taken. 

And to the surprise of many, THERE WAS AN EDGE!!.

The ball did hit the bat before going through Taylor’s legs.

Taylor’s inning was over. New Zealand’s chances in the game drastically decreased. Sarfraz had a grin … and for Aamir, he won the right to call himself the 'man of the moment'.

The moment which says,  ‘Mate, I am the boss here.’


Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

 Updated 5 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

 Updated 9 hours ago
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

 Updated 23 hours ago
Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 decider

Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 decider

 Updated yesterday
Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

 Updated yesterday
Michigan special prosecutor to probe university in Nassar case

Michigan special prosecutor to probe university in Nassar case

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Hamza Amin qualifies for China professional golf tour

Hamza Amin qualifies for China professional golf tour

 Updated 2 days ago
India win after South Africa collapse

India win after South Africa collapse

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan's Ahmed Baig wins Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship

Pakistan's Ahmed Baig wins Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM