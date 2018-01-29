Former cricketer Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law abducted from Lahore

Former cricketer Saeed Anwar's brother-in-law Saeed Munir. Photo: Saeed Munir's family

LAHORE: Former cricketer Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law was abducted from Lahore by unidentified men.



Saeed Munir — resident of a private housing colony on Bedian Road — was present in his house when unknown persons entered the premises at 1.30AM and forcefully took him away, a member of his family told Geo News on Monday.

Munir's wife, Shakila, claimed the police has yet to register a case, after ten days of the incident being reported.

In an application to the police, Munir's wife states that over 30 kidnappers arrived at her house in cars that had government number plates and took her husband away.



"My husband's kidnappers were wearing masks on their faces and four to five of them were dressed in civil attire," Shakila has claimed in her request.

The kidnappers also took away a computer, laptop, and many documents, the request states.

An investigation into the matter is underway, SP Cantonment Muhammad Naveed told Geo News.