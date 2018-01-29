Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

CTD arrests 'facilitator' of Peshawar Agricultural Directorate attack

By
Aftab Ahmad

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Security and rescue personnel gathered outside the Peshawar Agricultural Training Institute. — Reuters

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended a 'facilitator' of an attack on Directorate of Agriculture Extension in Peshawar, officials said, which resulted in martyrdom of nine people in December last year.

Nine people were martyred and more than 30 injured after terrorists attacked a student hostel inside the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on University Road, Peshawar, on December 1, 2017.

Nine martyred, 30 injured in attack on Agriculture Directorate in Peshawar

The injured include security personnel, students, a security guard, and a reporter

The security forces had managed to kill all the five terrorists, who reached the compound in a rickshaw wearing suicide vests, after a gunfight which lasted over an hour.

The CTD officials conducted a raid near Shah Alam Bridge in Peshawar and nabbed suspect, Ibrahim, they said.

The suspect, who hails from Charsadda, had facilitated terrorists in the attack, officials added.

He is being further interrogated.

Comments

