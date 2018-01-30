India challenges Pakistan with 273-run target in U19 World Cup semifinal

CHRISTCHURCH: India shot to 272 runs against a nine-wicket loss, giving Pakistan a hefty target to achieve in a race against time during the semifinal match of the Under-19 World Cup being played here in New Zealand.

Winning the toss, India chose to bat first and determinedly scored run after run despite Pakistani bowlers' persistent attempt at taking wickets.



In the given number of overs, Shubman Gill remained 'not out' at 102 runs, while Manjot Kalra and Prithvi Shaw scored 47 runs and 41 runs, respectively.

Muhammad Musa sent Shiva Singh off the pitch after the latter had only managed to bag a run.



Arshad Iqbal took three wickets against 51 runs while Musa took four against 67.



Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, only took one wicket.