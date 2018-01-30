Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Web Desk

India challenges Pakistan with 273-run target in U19 World Cup semifinal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

CHRISTCHURCH: India shot to 272 runs against a nine-wicket loss, giving Pakistan a hefty target to achieve in a race against time during the semifinal match of the Under-19 World Cup being played here in New Zealand.

Winning the toss, India chose to bat first and determinedly scored run after run despite Pakistani bowlers' persistent attempt at taking wickets.

In the given number of overs, Shubman Gill remained 'not out' at 102 runs, while Manjot Kalra and Prithvi Shaw scored 47 runs and 41 runs, respectively.

Muhammad Musa sent Shiva Singh off the pitch after the latter had only managed to bag a run.

Arshad Iqbal took three wickets against 51 runs while Musa took four against 67.

Shaheen Afridi, on the other hand, only took one wicket.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

 Updated 12 hours ago
Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Franchises pick players during PSL3 replacement draft

Updated 12 hours ago
Blog: Federer makes history again

Blog: Federer makes history again

 Updated 15 hours ago
Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

Babar Azam tops ICC T20I batting rankings

 Updated 17 hours ago
Advertisement
The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

The Aamir review which turned things around for Pakistan in T20 decider

Updated 16 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

 Updated 21 hours ago
Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

Federer fights off Cilic to win sixth Australian Open

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM