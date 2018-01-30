Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah speaking to press in Lahore. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: In an apparent reference to Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed's announcement to give his resignation from the National Assembly, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that after 24 hours the ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning.

Speaking to the press, the provincial law minister said that those giving deadlines now have a deadline to meet.

He was likely referring to an Election Commission of Pakistan rule which bars holding by-elections within 120 days before the assemblies complete their tenure.

Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's voter agrees with the narrative of party leader Nawaz Sharif.

"All undemocratic measures to stop Nawaz Sharif have failed to stop him. Such measures are not in the interest of anyone." he said. "The conspiracy to stop Nawaz Sharif, is in fact a conspiracy to push back the country."

Sanaullah said that he can only advise Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed to do 'clean politics'.

While addressing the joint opposition rally on January 17, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed repeatedly cursed Parliament as he announced to resign from his National Assembly seat. The AML chief also demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan to do the same.

Imran expressed 'complete agreement' with Sheikh Rasheed's decision to resign from the lower house of the Parliament.

"I will consult my party over it, and it is very likely that we may join you [Sheikh Rashid]”,the PTI leader had said.

However, following his announcement, Rasheed proceeded to Dubai and has yet to follow through on his resignation. 

