Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been in London for medical treatment since October 2017 and was thus declared a proclaimed offender in the case. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court adjourned the corruption proceedings against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar till Wedensday.

During today's hearing, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Registrar Sidra Mansur recorded her statement and presented details of Dar's companies in court.



Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

SECP Deputy Registrar Salman Saeed has also been summoned by NAB today to record his statement.



At the last hearing on Monday, the court had recorded statements of six witnesses: NAB officials Shakeel Anjum, Iqbal Hasan, Zavar Manzoor and Umar Draz Gondal, District Officer Punjab Industries Azhar Hussain and IRS Lahore Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed.

Ahmed had informed the court that Dar's wealth increased 91 times from Rs9.1 million in June 1993 to over Rs830 million by 2009.