Monday Jan 29 2018
Witnesses record statements as corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar resumes

Monday Jan 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar resumed its proceedings today.

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

During today's hearing, several prosecution witnesses are expected to record their statements. 

At present, the court has recorded the statements of three witnesses: NAB officials Shakeel Anjum, Iqbal Hasan, and Umar Draz Gondal.

Later, District Officer Industries Asghar Hussain recorded his statement in court. 

At the last hearing, a total of six NAB witnesses had recorded their statements before Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir. 

