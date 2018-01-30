Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that if his party gets in power the priority will be to create a conducive environment for investors in the country.



The PTI chief was addressing a textile conference in Faisalabad.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no politician can do business,” said Imran.

The PTI chief if the party gets elected it will make a policy that will ensure that people in rule don’t benefit themselves.

Due to corruption, citizens are investing in the industries in Dubai, said the PTI chief.

However, official documents revealed on Monday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration has spent millions of rupees on Imran Khan's use of the provincial government's helicopters.

Documents obtained by Geo News from the KP administration department show that the PTI chairperson used the KP government's helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres. The provincial government recorded in its books a total expense of Rs 2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Khan's 40 trips on the two helicopters—an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil.