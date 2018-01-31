Accountability court resumes corruption hearing against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption proceedings against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar resumed its proceedings today.



Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Joint Registrar Sidra Mansur submitted in court documents related to two of Dar's companies.

Moreover, SECP Deputy Registrar Salman Saeed requested Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir for some time to present further details of Dar's companies saying the record is on its way from Karachi.

The court then briefly adjourned the hearing.

'Court computer on UPS'

Later, NAB requested for more time as the records were delayed, to which the judge responded that the prosecution better hurry up as owing to the electricity load-shedding, the court computer is running on a UPS and the battery may die soon.

Wajid Zia. Photo: File

Former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team, Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, did not appear in court today.

He was summoned by the NAB as a prosecution witness.

At the last hearing on Tuesday, the court recorded Mansur's statement, who also presented details of several of Dar's companies registered with the SECP.

At an earlier hearing on Monday, the court had recorded statements of six witnesses: NAB officials Shakeel Anjum, Iqbal Hasan, Zavar Manzoor and Umar Draz Gondal, District Officer Punjab Industries Azhar Hussain and IRS Lahore Commissioner Ishtiaq Ahmed.



Ahmed had informed the court that Dar's wealth increased 91 times from Rs9.1 million in June 1993 to over Rs830 million by 2009.

Following his indictment, Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

