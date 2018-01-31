Shooter flees after killing two at Lahore sessions court

LAHORE: A head constable and an under-custody suspect were killed in a shooting incident in Lahore’s lower court complex on Wednesday.



An under-custody suspect was shot dead after a gunman opened fire on him within the vicinity of the sessions court, Geo News reported.

The suspect's accomplice, Ahsan, was also injured in the firing.



Head Constable Asif succumbed to his wounds on his way to the hospital. Sources said that the head constable lost his life while attempting to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred outside the court of Additional Sessions Judge Imran Shafi.



All the gates of the sessions court were shut and a search for the suspect was initiated. After clearing the court premises, the police said the suspect had fled.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Tauqeer.

Upon hearing news of Amjad's death, his family staged a protest near the place of incident, sources said.



