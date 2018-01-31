Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

LAHORE: An independent adjudicator on Wednesday rejected cricketer Khalid Latif’s plea against his suspension in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing case.

During a hearing of the plea, adjudicator Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar maintained the five-year ban handed to the cricketer by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal last year, after he was found guilty of spot-fixing and other breaches of the board’s anti-corruption code.

Khalid Latif had also been fined one million rupees for his role in the spot-fixing scandal. However, the adjudicator waived the amount keeping in view that the cricketer’s career has effectively ended.

PCB legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi, speaking to media after the latest development, emphasised that the ban is intended to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The board [is not fond of] slapping [such bans]. It does so in order to set an example [to others as a deterrent],” he said.

Along with Latif, fellow Islamabad United opener Sharjeel Khan was also suspended by the PCB for five years after the anti-corruption tribunal found him guilty of playing a role in the corruption as well.

PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

The board has advertised two openings for the position, after a spot-fixing scandal hit the PSL last year

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for twelve and two months, respectively, for not reporting the corrupt approach to the board in a timely manner.

The probe is ongoing against Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan and former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

 Updated 3 hours ago
ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

 Updated 4 hours ago
Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

 Updated 4 hours ago
Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

 Updated 6 hours ago
Wanderers pitch rated ‘poor’

Wanderers pitch rated ‘poor’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Governor seeks probe of Texas training site in gymnastics scandal

Governor seeks probe of Texas training site in gymnastics scandal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Kaleemullah suggests PSL type initiative to promote football in Pakistan

Kaleemullah suggests PSL type initiative to promote football in Pakistan

 Updated 23 hours ago
David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM