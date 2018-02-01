Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal Bhutto slams hike in petrol prices

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the hike in petrol prices and demanded the additional costs be taken back. Photo: file

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the hike in petrol prices and demanded the additional costs be taken back.

In a statement, the PPP chair said that the petrol bomb is being dropped on people as revenge.

“We will not stand for the economic murder of the country,” he said, adding that the economic attack by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will be combated.

On Wednesday, the government revised prices of petroleum products increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.98 per litre. The revised price of petrol would be Rs84.91 per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, while the price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs5.93. Diesel will now be retailed at Rs95.83 per litre while light diesel will be sold for Rs64.30 per litre.

Kerosene oil witnessed an increase of Rs5.94 per litre and will now be sold for Rs70.26 per litre.

On the other hand, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for finance, revenue, and economic affairs Miftah Ismail shared that the prices of petrol were hiked due to increase in petrol prices in international market.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs10 to Rs12, he remarked in a statement. 

The additional burden will be borne by the government, he added. 

Govt dropped ‘inflation bomb’ on New Year: Bilawal slams hike in fuel prices

Inflation bomb was dropped by PPP and not PML-N, responds PM's finance adviser

On January 1, the government had revised prices of petroleum products increasing the price of petrol by Rs4.6 per litre.

PM's adviser on finance, Miftah Ismail, had announced revised rates of petroleum products. 

Comments

