pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Imran congratulates SC after Hashmi's disqualification

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Supreme Court for disqualifying PML-N's Nehal Hashmi for "his abuse and threats to the senior judiciary and their families".

The apex court earlier today announced its verdict in the contempt case of Senator Nehal Hashmi, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine. The court also ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

SC disqualifies Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Supreme Court had taken notice of PML-N senator's contemptuous remarks on May 31, 2017

The PTI chairman, in a post on social media, also assured the judiciary that the whole nation stands by the courts and the judiciary should not be "weighed down by the contemptuous and abusive behaviour of Sharifs and their darbaris (courtiers)".

Turning his attention towards Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Imran said that the party is now petitioning the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case against Asif. 

Terming the incumbent foreign minister as a "grave security risk", Imran alleged that Asif posses a foreign domicile, works for a foreign concern, receives a salary from abroad and has foreign bank accounts. 

Imran further alleged that Asif had not declared his foreign links and employment. 

The apex court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar announced the 2-1 decision. A dissenting note was authored by Justice Dost.

Following the order, Hashmi was taken into police custody by officials present in court. He was taken to the Secretariat Police Station and later shifted to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

'We will observe your day of judgment'

Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi at a Youm-e-Takbeer event which surfaced on May 31, had threatened the prime minister's unidentified 'enemies'.

"The one you are investigating is the PM's son," roared Hashmi.

Without identifying who he was referring to, Hashmi said, “You will not be spared; you are in service now but remember you will retire tomorrow.”

"Those investigating us [must know] we will observe your day of judgment,” he stated further.

Soon after the video emerged, Hashmi was stripped of his party membership and was made to resign from his Senate seat too. However, the resignation was later retracted by Hashmi.

The apex court in its suo motu notification taken the next day mentioned the quotes by the senator and stated: “ That by the way of the aforesaid speech you threatened judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan their families and children and members of the [Panama case] JIT and their families and children.”


