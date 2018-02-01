Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

SC issues contempt of court notice to Tallal Chaudhry

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry.

According to a notification issued, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar issued orders for the contempt of court charges over a notice by the Supreme Court's registrar.

Sources said the registrar gave reference to various speeches made by the state minister in which he insulted the judiciary.

Therefore, the chief justice issued the notice and scheduled the hearing for February 6.

Earlier in the day, the apex court announced its verdict in the contempt case of Senator Nehal Hashmi, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine. 

SC disqualifies Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Supreme Court had taken notice of PML-N senator's contemptuous remarks on May 31, 2017

The Supreme Court also ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

The Supreme Court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

