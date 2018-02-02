Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
Boy found dead near Karachi's National Stadium was sexually abused: police

Friday Feb 02, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: A minor boy whose body was found near the city's National Stadium Road on Thursday was killed after being subjected to sexual abuse, initial investigation reports reveal.

According to police, the seven-year-old boy was sexually abused before being strangulated to death. His body was discovered in the bushes near the National Stadium, and was rushed to Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

According to the deceased's father, the boy had been missing since noon.

Teacher accused of inappropriate touching detained

On the other hand, in Okara, a teacher accused of inappropriately touching a verbally and aurally challenged girl was taken into police custody.

Family of girl who was raped, killed protest in Quetta

The bereaved family and relatives of a girl, 13, who was raped and killed in Mastung earlier protested in Quetta Thursday night, demanding justice for the deceased.

Man held for kidnapping daughter in Bahawalnagar

A man and his accomplice were detained in Bahawalnagar Thursday night for kidnapping the former's minor daughter in Haroonabad, police said.

Authorities believe the father of the girl, eight, planned to kill his daughter in order to frame his rivals and file a case against them.

