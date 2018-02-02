IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court issued on Friday notices to the ministries of petroleum, finance and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on a petition filed against the recent increase in fuel prices.



Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui directed the respondents to file their responses in a week, warning that a decision will be given without taking their point of view if a reply is not received.

The court then adjourned proceedings on the case until February 12.

The petitioner maintained that the government has unjustly increased fuel prices while the same are decreasing in the global market.

The government revised prices of petroleum products increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.98 per litre on Feb 1.

The revised price of petrol would be Rs84.91 per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, while the price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs5.93. Diesel will now be retailed at Rs95.83 per litre while light diesel will be sold for Rs64.30 per litre.

Kerosene oil witnessed an increase of Rs5.94 per litre and will now be sold for Rs70.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed the hike in petrol prices and demanded the price increase be reversed. In a statement, the PPP chairman said that the petrol bomb is being dropped on people as revenge.

“We will not stand for the economic murder of the country,” he said, adding that the economic attack by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will be combated.