pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
PM Abbasi for preserving architectural heritage

Friday Feb 02, 2018

لاہور: وزیراعظم شاہد خاقان عباسی کا آئی اے پی ای ایکس کانفرنس سے خطاب

Posted by Geo News Urdu on Thursday, February 1, 2018

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday stressed on the need for preserving the country's rich architectural heritage for future generations.

Addressing the inauguration of an architectural conference here, the prime minister said architecture reflects the cultural heritage of the nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that Pakistan's rich legacy needs to be made visible.

The prime minister also called for taking into account the impact on the environment while designing buildings.

