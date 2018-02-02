PM Abbasi for preserving architectural heritage

Friday Feb 02, 2018
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday stressed on the need for preserving the country's rich architectural heritage for future generations.
Addressing the inauguration of an architectural conference here, the prime minister said architecture reflects the cultural heritage of the nation, Radio Pakistan reported.
He said that Pakistan's rich legacy needs to be made visible.
The prime minister also called for taking into account the impact on the environment while designing buildings.
