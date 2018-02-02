Aisam sees Pakistan off to a winning start in Davis Cup Group I tie

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi saw Pakistan off to a winning start in Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tie against South Korea here on Friday.

Aisam outclassed the visitors’ top player Soon Woo Kwon 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(8-6) on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, taking Pakistan 1-0 up in the tie.

Fellow tennis star Aqeel Khan will complete the opening day proceedings against Korea’s No. 2 Seong-chan Hong in the second singles today.

In the doubles contest on Saturday, Aisam and Aqeel will take on Soon Woo Kwon and Yong-Kyu Lim, while reverse singles will see Aqeel face off against Soon Woo and Aisam against Seong-chan Hong on the same day.

The draw ceremony for the tie was held on Thursday. International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) referee Tom Kinloch supervised the draw ceremony and emphasised the need of playing the tie in the best spirit.