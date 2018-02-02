Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Aisam sees Pakistan off to a winning start in Davis Cup Group I tie

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi/File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi saw Pakistan off to a winning start in Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tie against South Korea here on Friday.

Aisam outclassed the visitors’ top player Soon Woo Kwon 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(8-6) on the grass courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, taking Pakistan 1-0 up in the tie.

Fellow tennis star Aqeel Khan will complete the opening day proceedings against Korea’s No. 2 Seong-chan Hong in the second singles today.

In the doubles contest on Saturday, Aisam and Aqeel will take on Soon Woo Kwon and Yong-Kyu Lim, while reverse singles will see Aqeel face off against Soon Woo and Aisam against Seong-chan Hong on the same day.

The draw ceremony for the tie was held on Thursday. International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) referee Tom Kinloch supervised the draw ceremony and emphasised the need of playing the tie in the best spirit.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

 Updated 5 hours ago
Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Updated 6 hours ago
Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

 Updated 6 hours ago
Kaepernick, protesters not to blame for ratings slide: NFLPA

Kaepernick, protesters not to blame for ratings slide: NFLPA

 Updated 6 hours ago
CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

 Updated 20 hours ago
Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

 Updated 24 hours ago
Advertisement
All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

 Updated yesterday
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in car crash

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in car crash

 Updated yesterday
Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM