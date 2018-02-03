Can't connect right now! retry
Seven-year-old boy found dead in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The body of a seven-year-old boy was found from Gujranwala's Kamoke town early Saturday morning, according to the police. 

Authorities speculated that the boy was raped and then murdered. The child was strangulated to death, the authorities added. 

Two domestic workers, employed at the victim's house, have been taken into custody and currently being investigated. 

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan. The brutal rape and murder of Zainab Ansari in Kasur earlier this month, in particular, shocked the entire country, with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry in a nationwide drive to end violence against children.

