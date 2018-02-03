Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Mardan killing: KP police’s claim of recovering Asma’s body in 24 hours proven false

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s claims of recovering body of four-year-old Asma, who was raped then murdered in Mardan, within 24 hours have proven to be false.

Asma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13, and recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields. The murderer remains at large.

On January 17, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, while addressing the joint opposition rally on Lahore’s Mall Road, had claimed that Asma’s parents had informed the police that she has been missing on January 13. “The police then reached [the site] and worked with [Asma’s] parents. The body was recovered within 24 hours,” he had said and praised the prompt action of the police.

However, Geo News Anchor Rabia Anum falsified the claims after speaking to Asma’s family in Mardan. In a segment on her show, Lekin, she spoke to Asma’s family members about the search for minor’s body.

Asma’s uncle Muhammad Zahir Khan shared that the minor had left her house and family found in the evening that she has been missing. “We told the police and they asked us to inform them as soon as we find something. The next day, we found the child from the fields. Our women found the child, we then informed the police and took Asma’s body to the hospital,” he said.

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

KP police confirms it has received forensic report from the Punjab Laboratory

The same version of the events was repeated by Asma’s paternal grandfather. He explained that when Asma went missing, the family reported the incident to the police. However, the police told the family to inform them when there is another development.

“The police didn’t conduct any raids rather we kept on trying to find her,” the grandfather said, adding that two groups of search parties were then made. The group of men searched one place, while a group of 20 to 25 women searched in the fields. “The body was found from further into the fields,” he shared.

“We found the body ourselves. We took the body to the police station first and then the hospital.”

However, Asma’s death has led to other children of the family in a state of shock and fear. “The children have stopped going to the school,” Khan added.

Moreover, the family members also shared that the KP government has not provided any help to them in this regard.

Both the uncle and the grandfather remarked that they don’t suspect anyone. “How can we suspect anyone? If anyone has a problem with me then why that person would avenge a four-year-old child?” said Asma’s grandfather. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group in Kabul today

First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group in Kabul today

Updated 60 minutes ago
NAB fails to get desired help from UK against Sharifs in third attempt

NAB fails to get desired help from UK against Sharifs in third attempt

 Updated 2 hours ago
Seven-year-old boy found dead in Gujranwala

Seven-year-old boy found dead in Gujranwala

Updated 2 hours ago
Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor in Karachi

Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

 Updated 13 hours ago
Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

 Updated 13 hours ago
Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

 Updated 13 hours ago
Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM