Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Aasma rape-murder case: Samples of 243 suspects sent for DNA test

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

The crime scene/File photo

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Thursday confirmed it has received the forensic report from the Punjab Forensics Laboratory in the rape and murder case of four-year-old Aasma.

In the latest development in the ongoing investigation against the brutal incident, Mardan Regional Police Officer DIG Awal Khan said the police has received the DNA test report on the case and has sent samples of 243 suspects to the laboratory for cross matching.

Aasma was reported missing from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan on January 13, and was recovered dead the next day from the nearby sugarcane fields. The murderer remains at large.

In a suo motu hearing of the case on Tuesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar admonished the KP police for its failure to arrest the culprit and said it was reflective of the force's incompetence.

The chief justice also inquired what the KP police had done so far in the case, to which the DIG failed to give a satisfying reply.

SC admonishes KP police for 'incompetence' in Aasma rape-murder case

The Supreme Court was hearing its suo motu case in the rape and murder of four-year-old girl, who was found in sugarcane fields two weeks back

The court then adjourned the hearing until February 6.

Dr Ashraf Tahir — the Director-General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency — earlier said the DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene proved that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body confirming the rape, the official added, noting that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from over 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Uncomfortable with contempt of court verdict for politicians: Bilawal

Updated 59 minutes ago
Naqeebullah's family denies reports of settlement with Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah's family denies reports of settlement with Rao Anwar

 Updated 38 minutes ago
NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

NAB appeals SC to form larger bench to review Hudaibiya case

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Pak-Afghan issue has to be resolved bilaterally: Khawaja Asif

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

ECP restores registration of 13 political parties, including MQM-P

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM