Saturday Feb 03 2018
NMRNadeem Mushtaq Ramay

CM Punjab orders inquiry into Burewala rape, murder case

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry into the incident. The CM also summoned a report from the DPO on the matter. Photo: file
 

BUREWALA: The body of a 12-year-old boy was found from the fields near PI Link Canal Breach on Burewala’s Multan Road early Saturday morning.

The police said that the child had been murdered after rape, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif ordered an inquiry into the incident. The CM also summoned a report from the DPO on the matter. 

CM Shehbaz also assured that victim’s family of complete cooperation in the case investigation.

The boy has been identified as Ali Manzoor, a resident of Azeemabad. His family said that the minor had left his house for tuition two days ago and never returned back home. 

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the case with the help of victim's family. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way. 

Earlier in the day, the body of a seven-year-old boy was found from Gujranwala's Kamoke town. 

Authorities speculated that the boy was raped and then murdered. The child was strangulated to death, the authorities added.

Two domestic workers, employed at the victim's house, have been taken into custody and currently being investigated.

The incidents come at a time when the nation is engaging in an effort to break taboos surrounding the topic of child abuse, a conversation started by recent rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur.

As soon as the case was reported, it led to national outrage and violent protests by citizens in Kasur in which two demonstrators were killed.

