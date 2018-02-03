Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed remarked that his political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are products of dictatorship.

While speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, Sheikh Rasheed said that the remarks made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz against the Supreme Court are quite embarrassing, adding that there is no hope for people such as Nehal Hashmi and Tallal Chaudhry.

He also remarked that he is going to the apex court to unveil the LNG case. 

On January 31, Sheikh Rasheed took back his decision to resign from the National Assembly (NA).

While addressing the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, the AML chief, an elected member from NA-55, repeatedly cursed Parliament as he announced to resign from his seat.

Rasheed's tirade against the Parliament was criticised by leading political parties of the country, excluding his ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On Tuesday, in an apparent reference to Rasheed, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that ‘politics of resignation’ will soon have no meaning.

Speaking to the press, Sanaullah said those giving deadlines now have a deadline to meet. 

