Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Rafique said the present political situation in the country is the result of those using judiciary as a platform [to further their vested interests]-Photo:File
1

MULTAN: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Saturday said that his party respects the judiciary and he has been jailed for efforts for restoration of judiciary.

Addressing media here, the railways minister said Parliament, like the judiciary, also deserves respect, adding that any discord between institutions would harm the state.

The present political situation in the country is the result of those using judiciary as a platform [to further their vested interests], Rafique said in an apparent reference to political rival Imran Khan.

Rafique’s comments come after two senior leaders of PML-N were served with contempt of court notices, while Nehal Hashmi was disqualified from his Senate seat for hurling threats to the judiciary—all in this week.

SC issues contempt notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz

The contempt of court notice to the PML-N leader has been issued for February 7

Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz was issued the notice on Friday for contemptuous speeches and statements during different TV talk shows, while Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry was served with the notice on Thursday on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the honourable court.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court announced its verdict in the contempt case of Senator Nehal Hashmi, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine.

The Supreme Court also ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

It had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Supreme Court slams KDA over inaction in illegal encroachments case

Supreme Court slams KDA over inaction in illegal encroachments case

Updated an hour ago
Brother arrested in rape, murder of seven-year-old boy in Karachi

Brother arrested in rape, murder of seven-year-old boy in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons audit report in substandard stents case

SC summons audit report in substandard stents case

 Updated 3 hours ago
CM Punjab orders inquiry into Burewala rape, murder case

CM Punjab orders inquiry into Burewala rape, murder case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
CJP vows not to let democracy derail in Pakistan

CJP vows not to let democracy derail in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Mardan killing: KP police’s claim of recovering Asma’s body in 24 hours proven false

Mardan killing: KP police’s claim of recovering Asma’s body in 24 hours proven false

 Updated 5 hours ago
Asma Rani murder case: Police arrest accomplice of main suspect

Asma Rani murder case: Police arrest accomplice of main suspect

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM