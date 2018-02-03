Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

Rafique said the present political situation in the country is the result of those using judiciary as a platform [to further their vested interests]-Photo:File 1

MULTAN: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Saturday said that his party respects the judiciary and he has been jailed for efforts for restoration of judiciary.

Addressing media here, the railways minister said Parliament, like the judiciary, also deserves respect, adding that any discord between institutions would harm the state.

The present political situation in the country is the result of those using judiciary as a platform [to further their vested interests], Rafique said in an apparent reference to political rival Imran Khan.

Rafique’s comments come after two senior leaders of PML-N were served with contempt of court notices, while Nehal Hashmi was disqualified from his Senate seat for hurling threats to the judiciary—all in this week.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz was issued the notice on Friday for contemptuous speeches and statements during different TV talk shows, while Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry was served with the notice on Thursday on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the honourable court.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court announced its verdict in the contempt case of Senator Nehal Hashmi, sentencing him to one-month imprisonment and Rs50,000 fine.

The Supreme Court also ruled that Hashmi stood disqualified from holding public office for of five years under Article 63 (1)(g) of the constitution.

It had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified ‘enemies’.