SC issues contempt notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on Friday a contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.



The notice has been issued for February 7.



According to sources, the apex court issued the notice over contemptuous speeches and statements made by Aziz during different TV talk shows.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had issued a contempt of court notice to Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry.

The apex court initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the honourable court, read a notification.

The Supreme Court has fixed the case for hearing on February 6 and has constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan who was part of the Panama Papers bench.

Also on Thursday, PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and fined Rs50,000 by the Supreme Court in the contempt case against him.

Hashmi an acting senator at the time of the sentencing was also disqualified from holding public office for five years. Nehal Hashmi was shifted to the Adiala prison and on Friday was de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.