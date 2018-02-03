Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

Fauzia Azeem, popularly known by her taken name Qandeel Baloch, was allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her brother Waseem. Photo: Geo News file

MULTAN: The police were unable to present in court three fugitives accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch's murder case here on Saturday.

The primary accused, Waseem and Haq Nawaz, along with Mufti Abdul Qavi — who was also named as an accused person — were present at the hearing earlier today. The deceased social media personality's parents were also in attendance.

District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed ordered the three fugitives, including Qandeel's brother, to be presented in court.

The hearing was adjourned till February 17.

Mufti Qavi, who is suspected of inciting Qandeel’s brother to murder her, while speaking to the media outside the court said he appeared before the court because he respects the judiciary.

Qandeel Baloch murder case

Fauzia Azeem, popularly known by her taken name Qandeel Baloch, shot to fame for her provocative selfies and videos that polarised Pakistan.

She was allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her brother Waseem.

In his 'confession', Waseem claimed she had brought shame on the family and owned up to his crime in a press conference after his arrest the same day. Waseem, his cousin Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit were indicted in December 2016 and pleaded not guilty.

Prior to her death, Baloch, 26, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the Interior Ministry to provide her with security.

In Facebook posts, she spoke of trying to change "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan.