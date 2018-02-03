Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Qandeel Baloch case: Police unable to submit complete chalan, hearing adjourned

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Fauzia Azeem, popularly known by her taken name Qandeel Baloch, was allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her brother Waseem. Photo: Geo News file
 

MULTAN: The police were unable to present in court three fugitives accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch's murder case here on Saturday.

The primary accused, Waseem and Haq Nawaz, along with Mufti Abdul Qavi — who was also named as an accused person — were present at the hearing earlier today. The deceased social media personality's parents were also in attendance.

District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed ordered the three fugitives, including Qandeel's brother, to be presented in court.

The hearing was adjourned till February 17.

Mufti Qavi, who is suspected of inciting Qandeel’s brother to murder her, while speaking to the media outside the court said he appeared before the court because he respects the judiciary. 

Qandeel Baloch murder case

Fauzia Azeem, popularly known by her taken name Qandeel Baloch, shot to fame for her provocative selfies and videos that polarised Pakistan.

She was allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her brother Waseem.

In his 'confession', Waseem claimed she had brought shame on the family and owned up to his crime in a press conference after his arrest the same day. Waseem, his cousin Haq Nawaz and Abdul Basit were indicted in December 2016 and pleaded not guilty.

Prior to her death, Baloch, 26, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the Interior Ministry to provide her with security.

In Facebook posts, she spoke of trying to change "the typical orthodox mindset" of people in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

 Updated 2 hours ago
Libya boat incident: Bodies of 12 Pakistanis recovered, says FO

Libya boat incident: Bodies of 12 Pakistanis recovered, says FO

 Updated an hour ago
At least one killed, 15 injured in Swat explosion

At least one killed, 15 injured in Swat explosion

 Updated 2 hours ago
Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

Updated 4 hours ago
AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

 Updated an hour ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM