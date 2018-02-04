Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

JI leader shot dead in Bannu

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Jamaat-e-Islami’s district leader Malik Tufail Ahmed was shot dead early Sunday morning in Ghoriwala area of Bannu. Photo: Geo News
 

BANNU: Jamaat-e-Islami’s district leader Malik Tufail Ahmed was shot dead early Sunday morning in Ghoriwala area of Bannu by unidentified persons who opened fire on him, police said

According to the police, unidentified men managed to flee the scene.

Further investigation into the case is under way.

On September 1, 2016, another JI leader Advocate Mirza Zafar Baig and his cousin were shot dead over a political row in Talwaara Mughalaan locality. 

Three unidentified armed motorcyclists had gunned down the Jamaat-i-Islami leader and his cousin. 

Reports said JI leader Mirza Zafar Baig, 47, who was also a senior lawyer, along with his cousins -- Mirza Imran Baig and Mirza Nauman Baig -- was returning home when three armed bikers showered bullets on his car. 

Consequently, Zafar Baig and his cousin Imran Baig died instantly while Nauman Baig suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz Sharif to address party rally in Peshawar today

Nawaz Sharif to address party rally in Peshawar today

 Updated an hour ago
Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

 Updated 4 hours ago
No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

 Updated 6 hours ago
Police raids in Karachi lead to arrest of multiple suspects

Police raids in Karachi lead to arrest of multiple suspects

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran says KP govt clarified he never used helicopters for personal use

Imran says KP govt clarified he never used helicopters for personal use

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Wonder how SC declared Imran Sadiq and Ameen: Reham Khan

Wonder how SC declared Imran Sadiq and Ameen: Reham Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

Intezar murder case: Investigation officer requests more time

 Updated 16 hours ago
FO confirms death of 16 Pakistanis in shipwreck off Libya coast

FO confirms death of 16 Pakistanis in shipwreck off Libya coast

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM