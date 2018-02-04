JI leader shot dead in Bannu

Jamaat-e-Islami’s district leader Malik Tufail Ahmed was shot dead early Sunday morning in Ghoriwala area of Bannu. Photo: Geo News

BANNU: Jamaat-e-Islami’s district leader Malik Tufail Ahmed was shot dead early Sunday morning in Ghoriwala area of Bannu by unidentified persons who opened fire on him, police said

According to the police, unidentified men managed to flee the scene.

Further investigation into the case is under way.

On September 1, 2016, another JI leader Advocate Mirza Zafar Baig and his cousin were shot dead over a political row in Talwaara Mughalaan locality.

Three unidentified armed motorcyclists had gunned down the Jamaat-i-Islami leader and his cousin.



Reports said JI leader Mirza Zafar Baig, 47, who was also a senior lawyer, along with his cousins -- Mirza Imran Baig and Mirza Nauman Baig -- was returning home when three armed bikers showered bullets on his car.

Consequently, Zafar Baig and his cousin Imran Baig died instantly while Nauman Baig suffered serious injuries.

