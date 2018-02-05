Sentences are handed down over evidence, not assumptions: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while commenting on ongoing trials against Nawaz Sharif, said on Sunday that sentences are handed on the basis of evidence, and not assumptions.



In an interview with a private news channel, the prime minister said he has seen the evidence and Nawaz Sharif is unlikely to be sentenced.

Abbasi said he has firm belief that the court would announce a verdict based on justice.

He said there exists nothing like anti-judiciary stance, nor there should be. "Everyone has to remain within the ambit of constitution."

Speaking of Tallal Chaudhry, the prime minister said if the statement minister said anything against the constitution or the law, then it is unacceptable; he should apologise for his statement.

Abbasi, in an apparent reference to Panama case verdict, said a decision was announced against the will of the people, but the people did not accept the court verdict.

Commenting on Pakistan-US relations, he said Washington has been clearly conveyed that it should provide information and Pakistan would itself take action [against militants].

The prime minister, however, cleared that Pakistan would defend itself if an attack takes place.

Noting that the two countries are partners in the war against terror, he said, "There lies mutual trust between allies and they do not send tweet to each other."

"We were partners in the war against terror and we are partners today as well," Abbasi said, adding that Pakistan's stance has been unchanged.

He went on to explain that Pakistan apprehended 27 Afghan nationals, who were handed over to the Afghan government.

"We did not return them out of the fear of a tweet," the premier said. "Today, attacks are launched against Pakistan from the Afghan soil, not the Pakistani soil."

Asked about increasing oil prices, he said the oil prices in the country were still lower than the prices in other states.

Accepting complete responsibility for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Abbasi said if additional gas is not brought to the country, then gas shortfall is not going to be resolved.

He maintained that privatising the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was the only solution to the national-flag carrier's woes.

"Running an airline is not my family business. PIA suffered a loss of Rs42 billion this year too."

The prime minister also stressed on the need for increasing exports of the country, with imports already on the rise.

He said that the decision regarding nomination of candidate for next prime minister will be taken at a central party meeting.

"Difficult decision are to be made for the good of the country," Abbasi said. "Neither had I wished to be a candidate for PM in the past, nor do I wish so now.

"If the party asks me, I am there. But not as a candidate for PM," he said, adding that whatever decision his party takes would be his decision too.