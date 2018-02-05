Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 05 2018
By
Mona Khan

LoC firing: Indian deputy HC summoned to Foreign Office

By
Mona Khan

Monday Feb 05, 2018

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned on Monday the Indian deputy high commissioner to record a protest over Sunday's ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC).

Two civilians were martyred and seven injured when Indian forces opened fire across the LoC on Sunday in Nezapir and Rawalkot sectors. 

Foreign Office (FO) South Asia DG Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned the Indian diplomat and protested against the ceasefire violation. 

Indian firing across LoC martyrs one, injures two: ISPR

Pakistan army responded effectively to Indian posts targeting civilians, said the ISPR

The FO frequently summons the Indian diplomat for similar ceasefire violations. 

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 20 days, resulting in the martyrdom of nine innocent civilians, while injuring 40 others.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chinese national critically injured in Karachi gun attack

Chinese national critically injured in Karachi gun attack

Updated 39 minutes ago
Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

Updated 4 hours ago
A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

Updated 4 hours ago
No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

Struggle of Kashmiris destined to succeed: COAS

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad’s F-8 ground encroachment

CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad’s F-8 ground encroachment

 Updated 5 hours ago
Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt, says Husain Haqqani

Reopening of Memogate case a political stunt, says Husain Haqqani

Updated 7 hours ago
Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM