Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shoe thrown at PPP delegation during protest over Naqeebullah's murder

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Angry members of the Mehsud tribe — staging a sit-in for the arrest of absconding police official Rao Anwar — threw shoes and bottles at a PPP delegation addressing the days-long protest in front of the National Press Club.

Anwar is wanted by authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — who along with three others — was killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

A bottle was thrown at PPP leader Amir Fida Paracha as he took to the stage to address the protesting members of the Mehsud tribe on February 5, 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

PPP leader Amir Fida Paracha was greeted with bottles and shoes from the crowd, as soon as he took the stage to address the protestors — who entered the fourth day of their sit-in.

Enraged protestors also chanted 'shame, shame' however tribal leaders intervened and calmed down the angry youth.

Won’t be at peace till Rao Anwar is arrested, Sherpao tells protesting Mehsud tribes 

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said he will not be at rest until absconding cop Rao Anwar is arrested.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao. Photo: Geo News file
 

“I won’t be at peace until Rao Anwar is arrested,” Sherpao said while he was addressing a press conference outside the National Press Club in the federal capital, where members of the Mehsud tribe are staging a protest sit-in to demand justice in the Naqeebullah killing case.

He said Anwar remains at large after injustice was done to Naqeeb, adding his failure to understand the present government’s performance in Naqeebullah’s case.

“The story of a handsome young man surfaced before us. Thousands of youth, men and women fell prey to extrajudicial killings,” said the QWP chairman. 

Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from the family of Naqeebullah, the deceased.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered against Anwar and his associates owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

An earlier committee — headed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) AIG Sanaullah Abbasi — submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a "fake encounter" with the police.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Marriyum welcomes Chinese cooperation in film production in Pakistan

Marriyum welcomes Chinese cooperation in film production in Pakistan

 Updated an hour ago
Reham Khan leaves Pakistan citing threats

Reham Khan leaves Pakistan citing threats

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pir Sialvi accepts Rana Sanaullah’s explanation

Pir Sialvi accepts Rana Sanaullah’s explanation

 Updated 5 hours ago
Chinese national shot dead in Karachi's Defence area

Chinese national shot dead in Karachi's Defence area

 Updated 45 minutes ago
LoC firing: Indian deputy HC summoned to Foreign Office

LoC firing: Indian deputy HC summoned to Foreign Office

Updated 8 hours ago
Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Mardan case: PTI MPA claims Asma was not raped, died of natural causes

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

PML-N's Peshawar rally reflects party's popularity: Punjab CM

Updated 9 hours ago
A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

A new life: Girl injured in Indian LoC shelling gets prosthetic leg

Updated 9 hours ago
No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

No difference in Pakistan on Kashmir policy: PM Abbasi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM