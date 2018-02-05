Shoe thrown at PPP delegation during protest over Naqeebullah's murder

ISLAMABAD: Angry members of the Mehsud tribe — staging a sit-in for the arrest of absconding police official Rao Anwar — threw shoes and bottles at a PPP delegation addressing the days-long protest in front of the National Press Club.



Anwar is wanted by authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — who along with three others — was killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.



A bottle was thrown at PPP leader Amir Fida Paracha as he took to the stage to address the protesting members of the Mehsud tribe on February 5, 2018. Photo: Geo News

PPP leader Amir Fida Paracha was greeted with bottles and shoes from the crowd, as soon as he took the stage to address the protestors — who entered the fourth day of their sit-in.



Enraged protestors also chanted 'shame, shame' however tribal leaders intervened and calmed down the angry youth.

Won’t be at peace till Rao Anwar is arrested, Sherpao tells protesting Mehsud tribes

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said he will not be at rest until absconding cop Rao Anwar is arrested.

Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao. Photo: Geo News file

“I won’t be at peace until Rao Anwar is arrested,” Sherpao said while he was addressing a press conference outside the National Press Club in the federal capital, where members of the Mehsud tribe are staging a protest sit-in to demand justice in the Naqeebullah killing case.

He said Anwar remains at large after injustice was done to Naqeeb, adding his failure to understand the present government’s performance in Naqeebullah’s case.



“The story of a handsome young man surfaced before us. Thousands of youth, men and women fell prey to extrajudicial killings,” said the QWP chairman.

Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from the family of Naqeebullah, the deceased.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered against Anwar and his associates owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

An earlier committee — headed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) AIG Sanaullah Abbasi — submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a "fake encounter" with the police.