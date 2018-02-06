Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
AFP

FIFA holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

FIFA has warned the Spanish federation it could be suspended from 2018 World Cup because of government interference

MADRID: FIFA and the Spanish government agreed on Monday the "need to clarify as quickly as possible" the situation regarding the country´s football federation (RFEF) to avoid a potential World Cup ban.

World football´s governing body warned the Spanish federation in December that it could be suspended from the Russia 2018 because of government interference.

The issue arose after long-time RFEF president Angel Maria Villar was forced to resign last year from the post he had occupied since 1988 following his arrest as part of a corruption investigation.

He was detained in July on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents and spent two weeks in custody before being released on bail.

However, the Spanish Sports Council´s (CSD) insistence that new elections be called for the presidency of the football federation attracted FIFA´s interest for political interference.

On Monday, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura met with Spanish sports minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo in Madrid, along with CSD president Jose Ramon Lete and interim RFEF chief Juan Luis Larrea.

"The two delegations agreed on the need to clarify as quickly as possible and by legal means the exceptional situation of the RFEF," read a statement from the ministry of education, culture and sports, adding that talks were held in "a climate of full collaboration".

Larrea, another long-time football administrator, said he was "convinced there is no danger" surrounding Spain´s participation at this year´s World Cup.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated 2 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Updated 5 hours ago
Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

 Updated 19 hours ago
Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

 Updated 19 hours ago
Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

 Updated yesterday
Eagles stun Patriots to win maiden Super Bowl title

Eagles stun Patriots to win maiden Super Bowl title

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Mominul guides Bangladesh to draw with record ton

Mominul guides Bangladesh to draw with record ton

 Updated yesterday
India cruise to victory as Chahal puts South Africa in a spin

India cruise to victory as Chahal puts South Africa in a spin

 Updated 2 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2018 to see footballs made in Sialkot

FIFA World Cup 2018 to see footballs made in Sialkot

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM