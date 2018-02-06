Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

At least 22 people were injured in a road accident involving 44 vehicles on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Street in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Khaleej Times reported.

Low visibility resulting from fog resulted in the accident, the police said.

Parts of Abu Dhabi were covered with fog resulting in mobility issues for citizens.

Authorities cautioned the drivers to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

In December, multiple domestic and international flights were delayed due to dense fog which had covered most parts of the country.