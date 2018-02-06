Can't connect right now! retry
Naqeebullah murder: 15-member Mehsud tribe delegation to meet with PM

ISLAMABAD: As the Mehsud tribe's sit-in at the National Press club continued for the sixth day, a 15-member delegation of the tribe left for a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday. 

The sit-in is being staged for the arrest of suspended police official Rao Anwar, who is accused of extrajudicial of killing Waziristan native Naqeebullah. who was killed along with three others in a fake encounter in Karachi on January 13.

Sources have said the delegation will apprise the premiere of the demands. 

On Monday, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said he will not be at rest until absconding cop Rao Anwar is arrested.

Sherpao had said that Anwar remains at large after injustice was done to Naqeebullah, adding that he fails to understand the present government’s performance in the case.

Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from the family of Naqeebullah, the deceased.

A first information report (FIR) was subsequently registered against Anwar and his associates owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

An earlier committee — headed by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) AIG Sanaullah Abbasi — submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a "fake encounter" with the police.

