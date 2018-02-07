Lahore High Court requested to order ban on Padmaavat screening

Lahore High Court - File photo

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has been requested to discontinue and ban the screening of Bollywood movie Padmaavat as it portrays the history of Muslims in the subcontinent in a “wrong and distorted way”.

A petition submitted to the court states that the role of Muslims was shown in a negative way and that the story of Padmaavat touches the sensitivity of Islam.

“The director not only distorted the facts but also transcended the limits of expression and exhibition of the movie in Pakistan,” the petition states.

The petition also objects to the portrayal of Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji, stating that he has been shown as a beast in the movie, but the reality “is quite different”.

According to the petitioner, the movie also violates Section 6 of The Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.

Under the section, a film shall not be certified for public exhibition if it damages the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality.

Moreover, the petitioner has also stated that the movie badly affected the minds of his minor sons, whom he took along to watch Padmaavat, as they had read the history otherwise.

Therefore, the petitioner has requested the court to make sure the movie screening is discontinued across the country.

The film, Padmaavat, revolves around Rani Padmavati, who is known for her beauty in the 13th century India. She becomes the obsession of Alauddin Khilji, the ruler of Delhi.