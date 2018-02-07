Aseefa Bhutto to contest general elections from two constituencies: sources

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party decided to nominate Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari as its candidate from two seats in the next general elections, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The youngest daughter of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari is expected to contest elections from Lyari and Tando Allahyar respectively.

Aseefa has recently completed her Masters degree from University College London in Global Health and Development and is known for her work as Rotary International Ambassador for Polio.

The sources have also informed that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also contest on a general seat in the next polls.