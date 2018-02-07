Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Two security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Officials of Pakistan Army. Photo: AFP/File 

TANK: Two armed forces personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency, sources informed on Wednesday.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali Tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.

The Pakistan Army launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014 to clear the agency, the only remaining stronghold of militants.

Since then, the area has been cleared of militants except for sporadic terrorist and cross-border attacks. 

