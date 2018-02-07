Two security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Officials of Pakistan Army. Photo: AFP/File

TANK: Two armed forces personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency, sources informed on Wednesday.

Sources said a vehicle of the Pakistan Army was targeted in a rocket attack in Mir Ali Tehsil of the agency, resulting in the deaths of two army officials.

The Pakistan Army launched Operation Zarb-e-Azb in June 2014 to clear the agency, the only remaining stronghold of militants.

Since then, the area has been cleared of militants except for sporadic terrorist and cross-border attacks.