ATC declares PTI’s Shireen Mazari innocent in dharna violence case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing a case related to violence during the 2014 sit-in in the capital declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari innocent on Thursday.



Declaring Mazari innocent, the ATC judge observed that she does not need to post bail.

The court also ordered the return of Mazari's surety bond worth Rs100,000.

PTI's Shireen Mazari outside the court/Geo News

Moreover, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were all granted bails in the case today.

Speaking to the media later, Qureshi condemned the inclusion of terrorism clauses in cases against political leaders.

The ATC is hearing cases against the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leadership, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then-Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

During a previous hearing last month, the court summoned PTI chairperson Imran Khan on February 15 in the Junejo attack case.

2014 dharna violence

On September 1, 2014, violence broke out in the federal capital when PTI and PAT supporters attempted to break a police cordon and storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

The decision to march to the PM House was taken after talks between the government, PTI and PAT failed to end the deadlock over the resignation of the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The two parties were protesting 'rigging' in the 2013 general elections.

The clashes between police and protesters resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to over 560.

Of the injured, 77 were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo, who had to spend several days in the ICU due to the serious nature of his injuries.