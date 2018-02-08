ECP dismisses petition challenging PTI’s intra-party polls

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Thursday the petition challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party election.



During the petition's hearing today, the PTI submitted records of its intra-party elections, according to which as many as 256,997 votes were cast, of which the 'Insaf Panel' secured 189,055 whereas the 'Ehtesaab Panel' received 141,000 votes. A total of 26,255 votes were rejected in the ballot, held through SMS.

The PTI's counsel also objected to giving the election records to the petitioner as it would violate the sanctity of the vote, adding that providing the records would give access to the phone number of voters.

Yousuf Ali, a former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the election null and void on the grounds that the polling process had violated the party’s constitution.

The petitioner’s lawyer had told the ECP that the PTI had amended its constitution on May 13 and that the party had not completed the necessary legal formalities while amending the constitution.

The lawyer had argued that the party’s constitution can only be changed if there is a two-thirds majority of the Central Executive Council supporting it.

As per the amended constitution, 2.7 million voters had to decide between PTI Chairman Imran Khan or party leader Naik Muhammad Khan.