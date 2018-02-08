Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two held after discovery of hidden cameras in Faisalabad store's changing room

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

FAISALABAD: Police raided a women’s clothing store in People’s Colony area of the city after a customer alerted authorities over alleged discovery of hidden cameras in the store’s changing (trial) room.

According to sources, police detained two of the store’s employees during the raid on Wednesday, and registered a case against the incident at the People’s Colony Police Station.

Alleged hidden camera

The authorities have nominated four individuals in the case, including the store’s owner and manager.

The two detained employees, meanwhile, are being interrogated over the incident.

Police sources said the raid was carried out after a young man complained that there were hidden cameras installed in the store’s changing room. The store belongs to a famous clothing brand, the sources added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Efforts will be made to reject bail of influential culprits: NAB chief

Efforts will be made to reject bail of influential culprits: NAB chief

Updated 57 minutes ago
Bilawal Bhutto proposes mechanism to resolve Pak-Afghan issues

Bilawal Bhutto proposes mechanism to resolve Pak-Afghan issues

Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar’s killing a targetted attack: CTD

Intezar’s killing a targetted attack: CTD

Updated 2 hours ago
Abid Boxer killed people on behest of CM Shehbaz, alleges Imran

Abid Boxer killed people on behest of CM Shehbaz, alleges Imran

 Updated 2 hours ago
Last day today to file nomination papers for Senate elections from provinces

Last day today to file nomination papers for Senate elections from provinces

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP dismisses Imran's request to disqualify renegade MPA Ziaullah Afridi

ECP dismisses Imran's request to disqualify renegade MPA Ziaullah Afridi

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
CJP summons DG FIA, interior and foreign secretaries in Memogate case

CJP summons DG FIA, interior and foreign secretaries in Memogate case

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses petition challenging PTI’s intra-party polls

ECP dismisses petition challenging PTI’s intra-party polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
ATC declares PTI’s Shireen Mazari innocent in dharna violence case

ATC declares PTI’s Shireen Mazari innocent in dharna violence case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM