Thursday Feb 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Have repeatedly said not to pass statements on military, judiciary: PM Abbasi

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to Hamid Mir in 'Capital Talk' 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he has reiterated multiple times not to pass statements on military and judiciary, as he shared his thoughts on contempt of court cases against some PML-N leaders in an exclusive interview to senior journalist Hamid Mir.

Speaking in Geo News talk show Capital Talk, Prime Minister Abbasi said there is no room in law and Constitution, nor is there any need, to pass statements on the country’s military and judiciary.

“I have specifically said in cabinet and parliamentary meetings not to pass [such] statements..,” he said.

Commenting on contempt of court cases against PML-N’s Tallal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz, the premier said “if anybody’s sentiments have been hurt, then they should apologise.”

On the upcoming Senate elections, Prime Minister Abbasi vowed to publicly name and shame ‘horse-traders’.

“[Definitely], we will name and shame the [horse-traders], they should be held accountable. We will publicly name and shame them.”

The complete interview will air on Geo News at 8:05pm today. 

