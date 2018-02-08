Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
Cricketer Azhar Ali welcomes new baby boy

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Azhar Ali/File photo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali welcomed his newest bundle of joy – a baby boy – in his hometown of Lahore.

The Test opener took to Twitter to share a picture of his third son, named Azlan.

“Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed us with a baby boy meet new member of our family, Azlan Azhar,” he posted, inviting a stream of congratulatory messages from fans and the cricketing world. 

Azhar Ali's two older sons are already known to the fans as cricketers in the making. The 32-year-old regularly shares pictures and videos of his sons playing cricket with him. 

Azhar also shared pictures of his sons posing with Indian cricketers during the Champions Trophy 2017. The tweet quickly became viral in both India and Pakistan. 




