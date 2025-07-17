Khurram Shahzad eyes inclusion in Pakistan white-ball squad

Pakistan’s fast bowler Khurram Shahzad speaking to Geo News at New Road, Worcester. — Reporter

Pakistani fast bowler Khurram Shahzad firmly believes that consistent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year and now in the T20 Blast will pave the way for his inclusion in Pakistan’s white-ball setup.

25 years old Khurram, who hails from the district Mandi Bahauddin, has featured in six Test matches since making his international debut for Pakistan in December 2023 against Australia. He was signed by Worcestershire County Cricket Club for the second half of this season to play in the T20 Blast and the County Championship.

“I don’t just hope – I firmly believe – that I will play white-ball cricket for Pakistan, in addition to red-ball cricket. I’ve been playing in the Pakistan Super League for the past five years, and I had a great performance in the recent season,” Khurram told Geo News at New Road, Worcester, the home of Worcestershire.

“Now, getting this opportunity to perform as an overseas player in the T20 Blast is also a big deal for me. It’s a fantastic tournament, and I’m doing my best to perform well here too so that I can impress the national selectors and represent Pakistan in both T20 and ODI formats. I truly believe, Insha’Allah, that this will happen,” he added.

So far, Khurram has only played Test matches for Pakistan. He has been active in the PSL for the past four seasons, initially with Quetta Gladiators and later with Peshawar Zalmi.

However, he didn’t get much game time in those seasons. This year, returning to Quetta Gladiators, he played eight matches, taking 12 wickets and helped the team reach the final, which they lost to the eventual winners, Lahore Qalandars.

His recent performances across formats, backed by a string endorsement from former captain of the Pakistan team and ex-Worcestershire player Azhar Ali, were good enough to convince Worcestershire CCC to sign him to a deal for which he’s grateful to both.

“This year, I returned to Quetta Gladiators, where I led the bowling attack alongside Mohammad Amir. I enjoyed bowling with him as we had a great combination. We won eight matches but unfortunately lost in the final. Now I’m with Worcestershire, and I aim to give my full effort—110%—to perform well for them and contribute as much as I can to the team’s success. I’m really thankful to the entire Worcestershire management for trusting me,” he said.

Khurram is also enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with fellow Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali, who is currently playing for neighbouring Warwickshire in the T20 Blast.

“Hasan Ali is also in action here, but since I’ve arrived here, we’ve only managed to meet briefly after a match. I was very excited to catch up with him, and we talked about his experience here. I’m thankful to him for spending time with me; he gave me some really helpful advice and explained a lot of things about the conditions here. He’s quite funny, but he’s also my senior, and I learn a lot from him.”

The young pacer also shared his admiration for South African great Dale Steyn, who has had a strong influence on his bowling style. Due to the similarities in bowling style and action, Khurram is often named as Pakistani Dale Steyn.

“My bowling action is natural, but my run-up and action are quite similar to Dale Steyn. He’s my favourite and also my idol, so I always try to bowl like him. He’s a legendary cricketer and was the world’s number one bowler for many years, dominating the game across all formats. I love watching his videos and studying them carefully to learn as much as I can from him.”

For Khurram, this is also a perfect opportunity to polish his bowling skills and follow in the footsteps of some of Pakistan’s great fast bowlers. Although he fell ill upon arrival in the UK, he is now fully acclimatised and enjoying both the conditions and the experience of county cricket, including doing many of his daily chores on his own.

“I’m very excited to play county cricket. I've heard from Pakistan’s legendary cricketers that county cricket is a must; you learn a lot from it. I’ve played a few matches in the Blast, and I’m enjoying the grounds, the crowd, the atmosphere, and the weather here.

“When I was in Pakistan, the temperature was around 45°C. But when I got here, it was cloudy and rainy. While we were in Leeds, it felt like winter. Due to the sudden weather change, I caught a cough, a cold, and a sore throat. But overall, it’s ideal weather for cricket and, as a fast bowler, I’m really enjoying the conditions here,” he concluded.