Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi (center) sits with provincial ministers and others in this Geo News screengrab.

SARGODHA: MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, Thursday announced quitting politics days after he claimed that Pir Sialvi's supporters were provoked to stage a sit-in and offered resources for this purpose.

Nizamuddin, in his statement, said that from now onward Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi — the spiritual leader and custodian of Sial Sharif shrine in Sargodha — will himself decide about politics of Sial Sharif.

MPA Sialvi hints at 'conspiracies' against democracy

Member of the biggest and most influential spiritual seat in Pakistan, Sial Sharif, disclosed that some powers were behind recent sit-ins to dislodge the democratic government

Sources informed Geo News that Nizamuddin made the announcement because of some family matters and differences with Qasim Sialvi, son of Pir Sialvi.

On Tuesday, Nizamuddin disclosed that some powers were behind the recent sit-ins to dislodge the democratic government and that the conspiracies are still continuing.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that during a recent Lahore protest against the government, he was offered money to stage a sit-in as mere rallies were not fulfilling the 'real objective'.

The lawmaker disclosed that in fact some powers, using religion as a tool, were behind these protests.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PBA welcomes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

PBA welcomes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

 Updated 4 hours ago
JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

JI admonishes senior leader for welcoming those acquitted in Mashal case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

Medical profession not aimed at profiteering, observes SC in stents case

 Updated 6 hours ago
PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

PHC orders APS attack report to be made public

 Updated 6 hours ago
Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Have repeatedly said not to pass statements on military, judiciary: PM Abbasi

Have repeatedly said not to pass statements on military, judiciary: PM Abbasi

Updated an hour ago
NAB chief says Punjab government departments ‘not cooperating’

NAB chief says Punjab government departments ‘not cooperating’

Updated 9 hours ago
Two held after discovery of hidden cameras in Faisalabad store's changing room

Two held after discovery of hidden cameras in Faisalabad store's changing room

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM