MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi (center) sits with provincial ministers and others in this Geo News screengrab.

SARGODHA: MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, Thursday announced quitting politics days after he claimed that Pir Sialvi's supporters were provoked to stage a sit-in and offered resources for this purpose.



Nizamuddin, in his statement, said that from now onward Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi — the spiritual leader and custodian of Sial Sharif shrine in Sargodha — will himself decide about politics of Sial Sharif.

Sources informed Geo News that Nizamuddin made the announcement because of some family matters and differences with Qasim Sialvi, son of Pir Sialvi.

On Tuesday, Nizamuddin disclosed that some powers were behind the recent sit-ins to dislodge the democratic government and that the conspiracies are still continuing.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said that during a recent Lahore protest against the government, he was offered money to stage a sit-in as mere rallies were not fulfilling the 'real objective'.

The lawmaker disclosed that in fact some powers, using religion as a tool, were behind these protests.