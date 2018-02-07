MPA Sialvi hints at 'conspiracies' against democracy

ISLAMABAD: Punjab MPA Ghulam Nizamuddin Sialvi has disclosed that some powers were behind the recent sit-ins to dislodge the democratic government and that the conspiracies are still continuing.



In an interview with a private TV channel, Nizamuddin, son of influential Sargodha-based spiritual leader Hameeduddin Sialvi, said that during a recent Lahore protest against the government, he was offered money to stage a sit-in as mere rallies were not fulfilling the 'real objective'.

Nizamuddin spilled the beans on Tuesday, and disclosed that in fact some powers, using religion as a tool, were behind these protests.

He added that the religious issue of ‘Khatam-e- Nabuwat (SAW)’ was used for political gains, though a clear statement by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah should have settled the issue.

Nizamuddin revealed that those powers wanted to use Pir Sialvi to achieve their ulterior motives against the government. He added that some religious and political parties also wanted to use the issue for politics.

Nizamuddin revealed that he and others were forced to stage a sit-in by using the religious card merely for political gains. He said that all limits were crossed when individuals were forced to carry out such protests and other activities through intimidation and coercion.



Nizamuddin, in the interview, stated that he called upon the Pir Sahib of Sial Sharif to not to fall in the trap and the seat of Sial Sharif should not be allowed to be used by vested interests.

Nizamuddin said that when he was offered money to stage a sit-in while he was present on the stage of a recent Lahore protest, he simply asked the caller to court support from someone else as sit-in was not part of his plan.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Sial Sharif and met Pir Hameeduddin to clarify the situation regarding the misunderstood statement of Sanaullah and some other issues between the Pir and the Punjab government.

Originally published in The News