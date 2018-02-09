Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
Web Desk

Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 09, 2018

Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli pictured during practice together/File photo

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Virat Kohli’s ‘controlled aggression’ has taken the Indian team to new heights.

“The way Virat Kohli is taking the Indian team ahead, he is doing a fantastic job,” Afridi said on the sidelines of the inaugural match of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament 2018 in Switzerland.

The explosive all-rounder pointed out that there is no harm in adopting the policy of controlled aggression.

“Controlled aggression is always good. One should be aggressive, Virat has it in him. If you look at [MS] Dhoni then he is very cool-minded and relaxed. Everyone has their own nature. Virat has his own style to lead his team and controlled aggression is acceptable,” Afridi said.

“If you take everyone ahead together, if the captain supports the young players or those in troubled times, he also earns respect.”

Shahid Afridi with his fans in the Swiss Alps 

Asked about his future in cricket, Afridi said his focus remains on playing T20 tournaments around the world.

“For me, I want to concentrate only on the [T20] leagues, wherever they are. Be it England, Australia or Bangladesh. But I also have a bigger cause, working with my foundation [Shahid Afridi Foundation].”

On the persisting tensions between India and Pakistan, Afridi said sportspersons serve as ambassadors of their countries.

“We [sportspersons] are ambassadors from our respective countries. We should look to do positive things. [Politicians should do what they are supposed to], but I think we can play a bigger role for both the countries.”

“I have always maintained that the better the relations are between India and Pakistan, ham bohot saare dushmano ke mooh par thappad marenge [we will deliver a blow to those who are against us],” he added.

Afridi terms cricket on ice an exciting experience

Royals won the match by six wickets and chased the target in 15.2 overs

On Thursday, Afridi-led Royals beat Sehwag's Diamonds by six wickets in the first match of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, with Afridi hailing the experience of playing cricket on ice as "exciting" 

It was a big challenge to run around wearing so many layers of cloths, he said at the end of the match.

“Experience was totally different.. I enjoyed playing cricket on ice, good thing is that all the big stars from all the major countries are here,” Afridi said in the post-match press conference.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

South Africa welcome De Villiers back into squad against India

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karachi Whites win first semifinal of National One Day Cup

Karachi Whites win first semifinal of National One Day Cup

 Updated 2 hours ago
Congress opens second investigation into USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

Congress opens second investigation into USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan joins International Socca Federation ahead of mini-football World Cup

Pakistan joins International Socca Federation ahead of mini-football World Cup

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cricket chiefs find no evidence of Ashes match-fixing

Cricket chiefs find no evidence of Ashes match-fixing

 Updated 13 hours ago
Afridi terms cricket on ice an exciting experience

Afridi terms cricket on ice an exciting experience

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
PCB issues Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshed

PCB issues Notice of Charge to Nasir Jamshed

Updated 16 hours ago
Cricketer Azhar Ali welcomes new baby boy

Cricketer Azhar Ali welcomes new baby boy

Updated 19 hours ago
Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals beat Sehwag's Diamonds by 6 wickets

Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals beat Sehwag's Diamonds by 6 wickets

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM