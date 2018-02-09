Kohli doing a fantastic job as Indian captain: Afridi

Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli pictured during practice together/File photo

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Virat Kohli’s ‘controlled aggression’ has taken the Indian team to new heights.

“The way Virat Kohli is taking the Indian team ahead, he is doing a fantastic job,” Afridi said on the sidelines of the inaugural match of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament 2018 in Switzerland.

The explosive all-rounder pointed out that there is no harm in adopting the policy of controlled aggression.

“Controlled aggression is always good. One should be aggressive, Virat has it in him. If you look at [MS] Dhoni then he is very cool-minded and relaxed. Everyone has their own nature. Virat has his own style to lead his team and controlled aggression is acceptable,” Afridi said.

“If you take everyone ahead together, if the captain supports the young players or those in troubled times, he also earns respect.”



Shahid Afridi with his fans in the Swiss Alps

Asked about his future in cricket, Afridi said his focus remains on playing T20 tournaments around the world.



“For me, I want to concentrate only on the [T20] leagues, wherever they are. Be it England, Australia or Bangladesh. But I also have a bigger cause, working with my foundation [Shahid Afridi Foundation].”

On the persisting tensions between India and Pakistan, Afridi said sportspersons serve as ambassadors of their countries.

“We [sportspersons] are ambassadors from our respective countries. We should look to do positive things. [Politicians should do what they are supposed to], but I think we can play a bigger role for both the countries.”

“I have always maintained that the better the relations are between India and Pakistan, ham bohot saare dushmano ke mooh par thappad marenge [we will deliver a blow to those who are against us],” he added.

On Thursday, Afridi-led Royals beat Sehwag's Diamonds by six wickets in the first match of the St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament, with Afridi hailing the experience of playing cricket on ice as "exciting"

It was a big challenge to run around wearing so many layers of cloths, he said at the end of the match.

“Experience was totally different.. I enjoyed playing cricket on ice, good thing is that all the big stars from all the major countries are here,” Afridi said in the post-match press conference.

