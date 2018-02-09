Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Zainab murder suspect's trial to be held in jail on daily basis, court informed

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

LAHORE: The trial of the prime accused in the rape and murder case of Zainab, Imran Ali Naqshbandi, will be held inside the jail, the Punjab prosecutor general informed the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday. 

Moreover, Punjab Prosecutor General Ahtesham Qadir informed that the next proceedings will take place inside the jail. 

The trial will begin after copies of the challan against him are furnished tomorrow. 

Evidences against the accused include DNA and polygraph tests, his own clothes, CCTV footage and the medical report. Additionally a list of 55 witnesses has also been submitted before the ATC. 

Imran was also produced before the ATC today as his extended physical remand expired. Presenting arguments, Imran's counsel claimed his client is innocent, adding that people cannot be sent to jail just because Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said so. 

Zainab was a student of Grade 1. Photo: Family 

The defence counsel further said that DNA tests have no value in the eyes of the law, adding that there is no evidence against his client either. 

Booked by the police for raping and killing eight minor girls, including seven-year-old Zainab, in Kasur, Imran was presented before the ATC on February 6 as well, a day before the expiry of his 14-day physical remand, amid high security.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later.

Zainab's murderer caught, is a 'serial killer', confirms CM Shehbaz

According to sources, the accused has confessed to the heinous crime

On January 23, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a news conference confirmed that Imran had murdered Zainab, referring to him as a “serial killer” alleging his role in the rape and murders of seven other girls in Kasur in recent years.

After the police arrested Imran, the suspect reportedly confessed to assaulting eight minor girls at an under-construction site and two others in a garbage heap. He also admitted to murdering five minor girls at an under-construction site and throwing away the bodies of three others in a garbage pile, sources said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM