Saturday Feb 10 2018
Hanif Zai

Nagarparker school where housewives, mothers study

Hanif Zai

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

NAGARPARKER: Literacy is the key to empowerment. With this in mind, a primary school in the Pooranwala area of Nagarparker aims to empower women between the ages of 18-35. 

The school is jointly run by the Sindh Education Foundation and Thar Deep.

The women, majority of whom are mothers and housewives, reach the school after completing their household chores. The small academic setting doesn’t only offer them basic teaching but also provides them modern technological apparatuses to equip them with contemporary worldwide developments.

Women studying at the Nagarparker school 

Speaking to Geo News, Parveen Kohli, a student of the school, said: "I wasn't able to study because my parents were farmers. They were not able to afford my education. I am studying now and I will make sure that my daughters also receive quality education."

Thar Deep Chaimran Dr Muhammad Nawaz Samoo informed that the school is managed by a committee consisting of women studying in the same school. 

