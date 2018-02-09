Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Degree from Axact cost $5,000 and given in an hour: DG FIA

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon appeared before the Supreme Court on Friday as it resumed hearing the suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked Memon about the nature of Axact’s business and registration, to which the DG FIA informed the court that the company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan around July 2006 and says it exports software.

The bench was further informed that Axact operated 330 universities but they only existed on a webpage. Memon added that 70 per cent of Axact’s revenue was from online universities.

“A degree from Axact cost $5,000,” the DG FIA said, adding that it would be given within an hour.

According to the DG FIA, Axact would issue degrees on the basis of experience, prompting the chief justice to ask if he could be issued a PhD on the basis of his law experience. Memon said that based on his experience, the chief justice could be issued degrees in English and Law.

During the proceedings, the DG FIA said that Axact also had its own platform for accreditation to which the bench expressed its surprise.

The Supreme Court also ordered the high courts hearing cases related to Axact to wrap up appeals against the suspects’ acquittal within a matter of weeks.

The chief justice directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide on the government's appeal against the suspects' acquittal in three weeks. Similarly, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was directed to form a two-member bench next week and decide on the appeal within 15 days.

The apex court also directed the trial court in Karachi to decide on the prosecution's plea seeking cancellation of the suspects' bail in two weeks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM