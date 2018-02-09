Here’s how to check for hidden cameras in fitting rooms

Shopping for clothes can be one of the most fun things to do. But the experience can easily turn into a nightmare if there is a hidden camera in the trial room recording unsuspecting people to feed some sick person's fantasy.



Here are some easy ways to ensure you don’t walk into such a trap:

Look around carefully

Once you enter the fitting room of any clothing store, scan around with your eyes to spot any hidden camera inside the room.

Look closely at the mirror(s) around you. You might even see through a two-way mirror. Press your face against the glass and cup your eyes with your hands to block all light. A see-through mirror is made in a way that allows some light to pass through it, and so if you look closely you might see the room beyond.

The finger test

Touch the mirror with your finger. If it is a real mirror, there will be some space between the refection of your finger and your actual finger. If, however, your finger and its reflection touch at a point, get alert: it may not be a real mirror but a two-way mirror.

The phone test

Once inside the fitting room, switch on Wi-Fi on your mobile phone. If your internet doesn’t work properly, there may be a camera in the room as it blocks the receptions of your phone.

Another way to check for a camera is to make a call with your phone. If the call doesn’t go through or the signals are really bad, it is possible that there is a camera hidden somewhere.